Gene Simmons from KISS Visits Rock & Brews and Talks with WRIF

The grand opening of the brand new Rock & Brews took place on Thursday afternoon to officially cut the ribbon. I was lucky enough to get a few minutes with The Demon to discuss all things KISS and Detroit. There was a fair share of goofing around, but I did get some answers, maybe, out of Gene, who was in a great mood. It was also great to see so many local media members, band members, and KISS fans. The place was packed all afternoon! If you haven't been, you must put it on your list of "must-do" things to visit the restaurant. It's a rock mecca!

We did talk about the 30th anniversary of the show at Tiger Stadium in June of 1996. Yes, it's been 30 years! Although that was an incredible time to be a KISS fan, Gene hoped it would have ended better. "Some of it was initially like you're on your best behavior when you get back together with your ex. And then familiarity breeds contempt.

I'd like to say that it was all wonderful and anything, but history tends to repeat itself. I couldn't wait to restart the relationship with the two guys that helped us make everything possible. But you've got to be on top of your game."

Personally, I hope that Gene and Paul bury whatever hatchet they have with Peter, but that's not my place to make those decisions for them. I do know this: Detroit Rock City means a lot to KISS, and the other way around.

We also talked about their recent Kennedy Center honors. "Well, it was emotionally uplifting.

You know, the American dream and everything." While he was grateful for the honor, he spoke to the fact that Ace Frehley wasn't there. "The saddest part was even though Ace found out because the White House called, he found out about the awards, and he couldn't believe it. He was looking forward to it. But I got to tell you, the saddest part is he just didn't make it; he passed away before the Kennedy Center. And that's the saddest part."

I did get a couple of questions from some Detroit rock icons, one being Ted Nugent. Ted told me that he toured with KISS for years because they both shared the love of hard music and showmanship. "Well, I think it goes deeper than everything we do, the music we play, the instruments we play, everything was invented here in America. It comes originally from black music. Blues, jazz, hip-hop, rock and roll, it all comes from America. And it's something we take for granted." He went on about America running the entertainment for the rest of the world, "America gave pop culture, American pop culture rules the planet. So you can't talk about the music or Royal Oak or Detroit without talking about America. The red, white, and blue culture dominates the planet. And that means our movies, our culture, our style."