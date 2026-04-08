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Maynard James Keenan Opens Up About Stage Fright

Maynard James Keenan is known for his popular hard-hitting bands Tool and A Perfect Circle, but he also makes music in Puscifer, an experimental rock outfit where he gets to…

Anne Erickson
Maynard James Keenan is known for his popular hard-hitting bands Tool and A Perfect Circle, but he also makes music in Puscifer, an experimental rock outfit where he gets to be extra creative.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Maynard James Keenan is known for his popular hard-hitting bands Tool and A Perfect Circle, but he also makes music in Puscifer, an experimental rock outfit where he gets to be extra creative.

Now, the band is touring the U.S., and while touring through Detroit, Keenan caught up with Meltdown of Detroit rock radio station WRIF. During the interview, Keenan opened up about stage fright. As it turns out, the vocalist says that he still experiences a lot of it.

Maynard James Keenan Talks 'Terrifying' Live Shows

"Every night is terrifying," Keenan said in the interview. "You don't know how it's going to go. It's a challenge, but that's what live music is, right? That's why you're going to see it."

He added, "We're literally alive right now. We might not be alive tomorrow. So, that's why I would encourage you to come to the show, because you don't know what you're getting tomorrow. It's lie music. We're alive today. Come see us today, while we're alive."

When asked if getting on the stage and performing is an adrenaline rush for him, Keenan added, "I guess. It's equal parts fear and excitement. You're literally having to pay attention to every second."

The band is touring on their latest album, Normal Isn't. It says a lot that Keenan continues to make new records and tour decades into his career. Keenan says that when it comes to making music and touring, he doesn't want to call it his "job, because that sounds cold. I don't want to be here, but I do want to be here. Job is not the word."

So, it's obvious that Keenan still loves what he does for a living, even years later. It's a treasure that he continues to make music, whether it's in Tool, A Perfect Circle, Puscifer or all of the above.

Maynard James Keenan
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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