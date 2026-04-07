Papa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix Talks New Music During Global Tour

Papa Roach performed tonight at AEC Arena in Adelaide as part of the Big Rock Tour with A Day To Remember and LandmVRKS. The two-time Grammy-nominated band from Vacaville, California, is bringing three decades of rock to Australian arenas.

"A bunch of new music. We've been writing new music, and we've got something that we're really excited about," said Jacoby Shaddix, according to Heavy Magazine. "We've got this song right now, 'Wake Up Calling,' that's in its third week at No.1 in the rock charts in America, which is awesome."

The band's latest single, "Even If It Kills Me (Wake Up)," marks another chapter in their body of work.

Papa Roach formed in the early 1990s and spent 30 years in the music business. The group has toured with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Limp Bizkit, and Eminem. Their second album, Infest, launched them into mainstream success more than 25 years ago.

The group has raised over $250,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention through their mental health work. Their songs have shown up in video games like Devil May Cry and in UFC broadcasts.