💎 You could win a 3-Carat Lab-Grown Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring!

The birds are chirping, the bees are buzzing, and spring is in the air. As the weather warms up, are you thinking about making a big life decision…..ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT GETTING “HITCHED”!?!? Well if you have found that special person you’re ready to propose to, The Riff’s got your “rock” to do it with! Howard’s Fine Jewelry is going hook someone up with a 3-Carat Lab-Grown Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring.

🎟️ Enter for your chance to win a qualifying spot at the Grand Prize Finals Party

If this is what you need to make the big step, below you can let us know why you need this ring to be entered to win a qualifying spot at our Grand Prize Finals Party. The Party will be at Howard’s Fine Jewelry in Sterling Heights hosted by Jade on Saturday, May 2 from 12pm to 2pm. And if you don’t win a qualifying spot in advance you still have one last chance to win a spot!

Starting at 12pm that day you can enter to win one of the final qualifying spots at Howard’s Fine Jewelry. Every qualifier at the party will walk away with a prize. They will select a jewelry box, and each box will have a prize from gift cards, shirts, concert tickets, and more….and ONE jewelry box will contain the Engagement Ring!

Howard’s Fine Jewelry is located at 34228 Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.

Want to win a qualifying spot at the Grand Prize Finals Party? Complete the form below and tell us why you want the ring for a chance to qualify!