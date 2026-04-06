Muse: Win Your Tickets Here!
MUSEJULY 13 | PINE KNOBClick here for tickets Muse will return to Detroit when they bring their “The Wow! Signal Tour” to Pine Knob for a show on July 13. …
MUSE
JULY 13 | PINE KNOB
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Muse will return to Detroit when they bring their “The Wow! Signal Tour” to Pine Knob for a show on July 13. Tickets are on sale now, this is your chance to win yours with The Riff!
Be listening to score tickets instantly when you hear the time to call in, and below is a bonus shot to check out Muse when they hit the stage at Pine Knob this summer.
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 6 and 11:59pm, April 26 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 27, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Muse on July 13. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.