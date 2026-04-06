BABYMETAL & HALESTORM: Win Here!

The BABYMETAL World Tour with Halestorm will be making a stop in The Motor City at Pine Knob on September 18. Tickets go on sale on April 10 , and we have your shot to win your way into the show.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 6 and 11:59pm, April 26 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 27, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Babymetal and Halestorm on September 18. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE .