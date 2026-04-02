Des Rocs: Be The Riff’s V.I.P.

Be listening to win tickets to the show and below is a bonus chance to win. But that’s not all…everyone that wins will also get V.I.P. Passes to check out an couple songs unplugged before the show and meet Des Rocs before he hits the stage that night at The Blind Pig.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 2 and 3:00pm, April 14 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 14, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Des Rocs on April 18 and One (1) Pair of VIP Passes to see a two song acoustic set and photo with Des Rocs before the show. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.