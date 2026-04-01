We’re Looking For A Three Days Grace SUPERFAN!
Three Days Grace“Alienation Tour”May 1 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS If you are Three Days Grace’s biggest fan, this is all about you! They will…
Three Days Grace
"Alienation Tour"
May 1 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
If you are Three Days Grace’s biggest fan, this is all about you! They will be play The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on May 1 as part of their Alienation Tour. There are tickets for the show still available, but we have something here that you can’t buy…the chance to sit ONSTAGE for part of Three Days Grace’s set. You’re not going to get any closer to see the band perform than this!
The catch is that you need to be a superfan of the band. If you are, fill out the entry form below and tell us how big a fan of Three Days Grace you are and why you should win this ultimate experience. If you win you will score tickets to the show and grab passes to sit onstage for a portion of the band’s set!
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 1 and 11:59pm, April 21 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 22, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Three Days Grace at Caesars Windsor on May 1 and One (1) Pair of Passes to sit onstage for a portion of Three Days Grace’s set.. A maximum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. Winner and guest must have passport or enhanced license in order to enter Canada. During the stage experience winner and guest must not appear to be intoxicated or under the influence. Winner and guest also must acknowledge that when onstage they could end up in photos and videos from the crowd and/or the band’s social media. Band and Venue Management reserve the right to cancel the experience if the rules are not adhered to by the winner or guest. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.