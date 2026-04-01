We’re Looking For A Three Days Grace SUPERFAN!

Three Days Grace

"Alienation Tour"

May 1 | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

If you are Three Days Grace’s biggest fan, this is all about you! They will be play The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on May 1 as part of their Alienation Tour. There are tickets for the show still available, but we have something here that you can’t buy…the chance to sit ONSTAGE for part of Three Days Grace’s set. You’re not going to get any closer to see the band perform than this!

The catch is that you need to be a superfan of the band. If you are, fill out the entry form below and tell us how big a fan of Three Days Grace you are and why you should win this ultimate experience. If you win you will score tickets to the show and grab passes to sit onstage for a portion of the band’s set!

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