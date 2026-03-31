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Dave & Chuck’s 1,000 Buck Cash Grab

Could you use an extra $1000?? Dave & Chuck want to stuff your pockets with 1000 Bucks with this nationwide contest! Be listening Monday through Friday from April 6th –…

Doug Warner
Dave Chuck Cash Grab

Could you use an extra $1000??

Dave & Chuck want to stuff your pockets with 1000 Bucks with this nationwide contest! Be listening Monday through Friday from April 6th – May 8th for the keyword to win.

listen

Be listening Monday thru Friday starting at 8:00am, 10:00am, 12:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm for the 1000 Buck Cash Grab keyword.

enter keyword

Once you hear the keyword, enter it into the 101.1 WRIF app , online at wrif.com or by texting to 45911 by :25 past the hour. If your name is chosen as a winner in our company-wide contest, you'll get hooked up with $1,000!

No smartphone? No problem! you can also enter the keyword at the top of this page.

Click here for contest rules

$1000 buck cash grab
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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