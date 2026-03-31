Dave & Chuck’s 1,000 Buck Cash Grab

Could you use an extra $1000??

Dave & Chuck want to stuff your pockets with 1000 Bucks with this nationwide contest! Be listening Monday through Friday from April 6th – May 8th for the keyword to win.

Be listening Monday thru Friday starting at 8:00am, 10:00am, 12:00pm, 3:00pm, and 5:00pm for the 1000 Buck Cash Grab keyword.

Once you hear the keyword, enter it into the 101.1 WRIF app , online at wrif.com or by texting to 45911 by :25 past the hour. If your name is chosen as a winner in our company-wide contest, you'll get hooked up with $1,000!

No smartphone? No problem! you can also enter the keyword at the top of this page.