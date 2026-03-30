Weezer: Win With The Riff

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, March 30 and 11:59pm, April 19 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 20, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Weezer on September 23. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.