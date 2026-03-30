Puscifer: Final Chance To Win!

Puscifer will be at The Fox Theater for a show on April 18. There are tickets still available for the show , and this is your FINAL CHANCE to win your tickets!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, March 30 and 11:59pm, April 13 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 14, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Puscifer on April 18. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.