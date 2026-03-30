Linkin Park and Their 2025 Successful Comeback

July marks 9 years since Linkin Park lost their legendary lead singer and co-founder Chester Benington. The band has come a long way in its 30-year history. From humble beginnings in Agoura Hills California to becoming one of the most successful bands of the 21st century. Linkin Park has survived as long as it has in large part to Mike Shinoda. After a devastating heartbreak nearly 9 years ago, Linkin Park has revived itself and is as good as they have ever been.

Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect 6/22/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Linkin Park and "Replacing" Chester

Like any fans of music, sports teams, or new superhero movies, there are always people who want to complain. Everyone is absolutely entitled to their opinion of course. What’s not really up for debate is that Linkin Park is successful yet again and Mike Shinoda deserves props for it. Although I'm sure it was a group decision, picking Emily Armstrong to be the next lead singer of Linkin Park was a stroke of pure genius. Like I previously mentioned, there are always going to be complainers, but it’s the truth.

There is no question that Chester Bennington was one the greatest vocalists of his generation. His angelic voice layered with scars and emotional pain, with ability to unleash both guttural screams and the cleanest of notes truly defined the nu metal genre. Nobody will ever replace Chester as he was truly 1 of 1. What Linkin Park did was reinvent the band.

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Pepsi) (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Linkin Park and Introducing Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park was intentional about keeping the same theme of raw emotion, pain and insane vocal talent. But they didn’t try to find another Chester. They found Emily Armstrong. Picking a female vocalist was especially smart. By doing so the music appears so stylistically different in sound that you cannot accuse Emily of "copying Chester".

What Emily Armstrong is able to do with her voice coupled with Mike Shinoda’s musical engineering mastery, creates the perfect fit for the band. The sales and sold-out concerts speak for themselves. The bands “From Zero” album was a massive success and gave us a little introduction into their extremely talented new lead singer.

Anyone who thinks they made the wrong decision with Emily; I promise you Linkin Park doesn’t care about your opinion. They are going to continue selling out shows and making amazing music that relates to people going through hard times. That has always stayed the same. There are even live shows where the raw emotion takes over, and it adds so many layers to the band's evolution.