The 2026 Detroit Pistons and Managing Playoff Expectations

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Tre Johnson #12 of the Washington Wizards and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons collide during the first half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The 2026 Detroit Pistons are wrapping up the 2026 regular season. As the dust settles, it appears Detroit is going to hold on to the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Last season Detroit ended the year by losing a heartbreaking game 7 dogfight against the New York Knicks. The expectations have changed for the franchise since then. This year's team simply must improve from last season. This team holding the number 1 seed for the vast majority of the season also plays a significant role in fairly analyzing where the Pistons should be right now.

Detroit Pistons Playoff Expectations

The team has a shortage of playoff veterans for sure. Detroit needs to win 2 playoff series to be considered on the right track. I would love more than anything for this year's squad to win the NBA finals. Even after being the number 1 seed in the regular season, I don’t believe it’s fair to expect an NBA finals win this season. However, they need to at least make it to the conference finals to be set up for success and keep the franchise momentum going.

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Of course, there is a gigantic elephant in the room that single handedly can change it all. Cade Cunningham’s collapsed lung injury could have a devastating impact on the teams’ postseason success. First off if Cade can’t make it back, I don’t know if I expect the team to win anything. Cunningham was playing at an MVP level all year averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game in 2026. If he can’t go, I can’t fault the team for losing without their leader. However, if Cade comes back even at 75%, I expect a playoff win.

Conference Finals or Bust?

This team cannot continue to grow if they can’t get out of the first round. Ultimately a lot is riding on the success or failure of this playoff run for the Pistons. All signs are pointing towards Cade being fully healthy for the start of the postseason, if that's the case, they’ll be in great shape.

Regardless of everything above, it is not a championship or bust year. At least not yet! This is the best chance at a championship in over 20 years for the franchise. As a fan try to be fair and remember this will only be this team’s 2nd playoff run with this group of players!