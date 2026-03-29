Motor City Riffs 03/29/2026
Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band’s music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To…
Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!
In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.
We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.
Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from March 29th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!
Artificial Agent - Welcome to my nightmare
Still Broke Detroit - Imposter Syndrome
The Lion Within - Slither so slow
Kings of strings - Head Hunter
Tanya Venom - Faithfully
Stormstress - Buried You in The Snow
Striking South - Vegas Nights
Hammervonhelzwick - Black Flame
Altered Thoughts - Breathe
Chrome Mollie - Freight Train
Master of the house - One of the Wicked