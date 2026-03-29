1Michigan Wolverines Bulldoze Vols Advancing to Final Four

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 29: Elliot Cadeau #3, Yaxel Lendeborg #23, and Roddy Gayle Jr. #11 of the Michigan Wolverines react against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The top seeded Michigan Wolverines are onto the Final Four to face off against the Arizona Wildcats. This comes after Michigan utterly destroyed the 6th seeded Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 95 to 62 Sunday afternoon. The Volunteers were in the game early until the Wolverines went on a 21-0 run towards the end of the first half. Michigan proved yet again that they have one of the best offenses and defenses in all of College Basketball. I would say they are clearly the best defensively. Michigan received a huge contribution from Yaxel Lendeborg in the contest.

The national player of the year finalist put up an impressive 27 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists to lead the charge against the Volunteers. Aday Mara was a solid contributor as well, chipping in 11 points with a pair of blocks. Now that the team is looking ahead to their final 2 games of the postseason, it’s time to have the conversation about the National Championship. True Michigan and basketball fans should know the expectations.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 29: Aday Mara #15 of the Michigan Wolverines blocks a shot by Felix Okpara #34 of the Tennessee Volunteers but is called for a foul during the first half in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the United Center on March 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan and Their Championship Expectations

This team is constructed with a roster full of talented players. They also are under strong leadership from coach Dusty May, which is why this team is going for it all. I would even go as far to say that for Michigan it’s championship or bust. Is the entire season a failure if they don’t win the National Championship? No, however it would be incredibly disappointing considering the current landscape of Men's College Basketball.

Much like College football, 4-year players are not guaranteed with seemingly completely flipped rosters from one year to the next. This is potentially Michigan’s best chance at winning the title. If they don’t win this year, nothing is guaranteed. Everything being said, they have to at least make the championship. The Wolverines are likely to have a devastating roster turnover and not get back here next season.

Final Four Matchup

Unfortunately, Michigan does not get to host the final four like years prior. The Michigan Wolverines just have to get through the Arizona Wildcats and then they will have punched their ticket to their 7th National Championship. Arizona is often regarded as the best team in College Basketball next to the Michigan Wolverines and for good reason.

The Wildcats have stars all over who can shoot, defend and rebound. This is the matchup College Basketball fans have been waiting all year for. Michigan will have about 1 week to prepare for their final four matchup vs Arizona on Saturday April 4th at 8:50 P.M.