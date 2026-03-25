Violent Soho Members Join Mark Hoppus at Sydney Opera House as Reunion Announcement Surprises Crowd

Violent Soho lead singer Luke Boerdam and guitarist James Tidswell walked onstage on March 21 at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall with Mark Hoppus. Hoppus announced that the band is ending a four-year hiatus. The Blink-182 bassist played with the other two musicians during his Fahrenheit-182 memoir tour.

"I wasn't joking by the way, they really are getting back together," Mark Hoppus said, according to Rolling Stone Australia.

The show marked the first time that Boerdam and Tidswell appeared onstage since their final performance on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane. Neither musician addressed the audience after playing, and Violent Soho hasn't made an official statement about returning.

The band started in 2004 and became one of Australia's top acts. After nearly 20 years, they went on hiatus in 2022.

Violent Soho is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fourth album, WACO, this month. A limited-edition vinyl pressing is available.

"When we made WACO, we weren't thinking about anniversaries or legacy, we were just trying to capture where the band was after years of touring and having some momentum from the release of Hungry Ghost," added Hoppus. "We created some awesome memories in the studio and really tried to push our sound further."

WACO debuted in March 2016. It hit No. 1 on the ARIA Album Charts, and all six singles made the Hottest 100 that same year.