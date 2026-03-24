The Pretty Reckless: Win With The Riff!

101 WRIF presents The Pretty Reckless when they return to Detroit for a show at The Fillmore on July 13. Tickets go on sale on March 27 , and we are hooking you up to get in for free!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:25pm, March 24 and 11:59pm, April 12 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Pretty Reckless on July 13. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.