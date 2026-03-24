Poison The Well: Win With Midnight Metal
Poison The WellThe Crofoot BallroomApril 4CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Poison The Well brings the “Peace In Place” Tour to The Crofoot Ballroom for a show on April 4. Tickets are…
Poison The Well
The Crofoot Ballroom
April 4
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
Poison The Well brings the "Peace In Place" Tour to The Crofoot Ballroom for a show on April 4. Tickets are still available...and this is your shot to win with The Riff's Midnight Metal! Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Poison The Well for FREE on Midnight Metal.
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:30pm, March 24 and 11:59pm, March 31 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 1 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Poison The Well on April 4. A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.