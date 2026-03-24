Poison The Well: Win With Midnight Metal

Poison The Well

The Crofoot Ballroom

April 4

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Poison The Well brings the "Peace In Place" Tour to The Crofoot Ballroom for a show on April 4. Tickets are still available...and this is your shot to win with The Riff's Midnight Metal! Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Poison The Well for FREE on Midnight Metal.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

Having trouble viewing the entry form? Please refresh the page.