Emperor: Win Tickets From Midnight Metal
EmperorThe FillmoreApril 1CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Emperor brings the “Emperial Wrath Tour” to the stage at The Fillmore on April 1. Tickets are still available, and The Riff’s Midnight Metal…
Emperor
The Fillmore
April 1
CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS
Emperor brings the "Emperial Wrath Tour" to the stage at The Fillmore on April 1. Tickets are still available, and The Riff's Midnight Metal wants to hook you up. Below you can enter to win tickets to the show...so if you are a Metal Fan, don't be an April Fool and get your name in the mix to win your tickets.
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:30pm, March 24 and 11:59pm, March 29 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 30 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Emperor on April 1. A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.