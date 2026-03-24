Emperor: Win Tickets From Midnight Metal

Emperor

The Fillmore

April 1

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Emperor brings the "Emperial Wrath Tour" to the stage at The Fillmore on April 1. Tickets are still available, and The Riff's Midnight Metal wants to hook you up. Below you can enter to win tickets to the show...so if you are a Metal Fan, don't be an April Fool and get your name in the mix to win your tickets.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

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