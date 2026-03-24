311 & Dirty Heads: Win Tickets Here

311 and Dirty Heads bring the “So Glad You Made It Tour” to Pine Knob for a show on July 30. Tickets go on sale on March 27, and we have your chance to yours for FREE with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:00pm, March 24 and 11:59pm, April 12 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 13, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to 311 on July 30. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.