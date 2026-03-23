This Day in Rock History: March 23

March 23 is a historic day for rock. We celebrate Elvis Presley's debut studio album release, which is also the first rock and roll album ever to top the charts. This is just one of several memorable events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are the day's most iconic breakthrough moments and milestones:

1956: A fresh-faced 21-year-old named Elvis Presley released his self-titled debut studio album via RCA Victor Records. Besides launching one of the most acclaimed careers in music history, the album also paved the way for an entire genre by becoming the first rock and roll record to make it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

A fresh-faced 21-year-old named Elvis Presley released his self-titled debut studio album via RCA Victor Records. Besides launching one of the most acclaimed careers in music history, the album also paved the way for an entire genre by becoming the first rock and roll record to make it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 1985: John Fogerty's third solo studio album, Centerfield, made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was his first album in nine years and was a commercial success, reaching double-Platinum status after selling more than 2 million copies in the US alone.

Cultural Milestones

Some of the most noteworthy rock culture events that happened on March 23 include:

1972: The film The Concert for Bangladesh premiered in New York City. It documented the historic series of 1971 performances from what was later recognized as the first large-scale rock concert benefit ever, and featured George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Ravi Shankar, and other notable performers.

The film The Concert for Bangladesh premiered in New York City. It documented the historic series of 1971 performances from what was later recognized as the first large-scale rock concert benefit ever, and featured George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Ravi Shankar, and other notable performers. 2021: Legendary producer Ethel Gabriel passed away at age 99 in Rochester, New York. She was the first female major label record producer, worked at RCA Records, and produced more than 2,500 albums by famous artists like Elvis, Henry Mancini, Perry Como, and Frank Sinatra.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some memorable songs and albums were either recorded or released on this day in past years. Two of them are:

1961: Elvis Presley recorded "Can't Help Falling in Love" at Radio Recorders in Hollywood, California. The song was part of the soundtrack of the Elvis movie Blue Hawaii and was covered extensively over the years by artists ranging from Doris Day to UB40.

Elvis Presley recorded "Can't Help Falling in Love" at Radio Recorders in Hollywood, California. The song was part of the soundtrack of the Elvis movie Blue Hawaii and was covered extensively over the years by artists ranging from Doris Day to UB40. 1979: Van Halen released their second studio album, Van Halen II, through Warner Bros. Records. It sold over five million copies in the US alone, helped by singles like "Dance the Night Away" and "Beautiful Girls."