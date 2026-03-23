Poppy: Win With The Riff

Poppy is bringing her “Constantly Nowhere Tour” to the stage at The Fillmore on July 19. Tickets for the show are on sale now , and this is your shot to win tickets with The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, March 23 and 11:59pm, April 5 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 6, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Poppy on July 19. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.