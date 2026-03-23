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Motionless in White: Win Your Tickets!

Motionless in WhiteThe Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Click here for tickets Motionless in White, along with Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress, will all take the stage for…

Doug Warner

Motionless in White
The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Click here for tickets

Motionless in White, along with Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress, will all take the stage for a show together at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 15.  Tickets are on sale now, and this is your chance to go for FREE with The Riff.

Below you can enter to win tickets to see check out this show with Motionless in White in August on us.

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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, March 23 and 11:59pm, April 5 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 6 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Motionless in White on August 15.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Motionless In White
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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