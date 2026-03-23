Bad Omens Continue to Electrify Audiences on 2026 Tour

Bad Omens took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 17. The show was part of their Do You Feel Love North American Tour. Metalcore fans packed the downtown venue as Beartooth and PRESIDENT joined them.

PRESIDENT kicked things off. Then Beartooth came out and delivered what many called a headliner-worthy performance, even though they weren't closing the night.

Caleb Shomo walked out alone and sang an acapella version of "Might Love Myself" before his bandmates joined him onstage, Melodic Mag reports. When they launched into "The Past Is Dead" and "Riptide," the entire arena sang along. After his bandmates left, Shomo stayed behind to connect with fans.

Bad Omens is a five-piece metalcore group from Los Angeles, California. They've built their fanbase through heavy riffs mixed with electronic sounds and lyrics about mental health and what it means to be human.

This tour supports their newest album, Concrete Jungle (The OST). Over the past few years, they've grown from playing small clubs to selling out arenas across the country.

As Bad Omens were closing the show, giant monitors lit up the stage while fog machines and pyro created an intense atmosphere. Cinematic videos played between acts, splitting the performance into distinct sections that kept the crowd engaged throughout.

Bridgestone Arena is located in downtown Nashville and has earned praise for its acoustics and concert experience. Major acts from across the music world have performed there.