Motor City Riffs 03/22/2026
Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band’s music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To…
Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? Motor City Riffs is just the show. To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!
In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.
We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.
Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from March 22nd below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!
Striking South - Spinning my wheels
Queen Jayne - Cold Love
Closer to Zero - Nothing left to fear
Closer to zero - Sober
Avalanche the band - I am the Lighthouse
Dedlights - Infirmary
Tension Splash - So What
Chrome Mollie - Freight Train
Mick Blankenship - In the Music
Shade Zero - Heaven Knows
Veilborn - See you now