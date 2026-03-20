Drummer Tommy Clufetos On Playing With Ozzy, Detroit Grinding, And More

Drummer Tommy Clufetos is bringing his Tommy's Rock Trip back to The Token Lounge in April. But first, he talked to me about his career, and more. You can watch our conversation below.

It's funny, even though he's the drummer, he fronts his band. "I mean, it's not really what I always envisioned. Like in the 70s, bands were always kind of in a line. And I kind of liked that where there wasn't really necessarily a front man, a singer in front of the drums. But like Jimi Hendrix, everybody's in a line. Cream, everybody was in a straight line. So it's kind of that kind of thing going on. It was cool."

The U.K. Tribute To Ozzy

I had to ask him about playing the Brit Awards. In case you missed it, he, along with Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, and U.K. pop star Robbie Williams, covered No More Tears. "It was quite the production now, wasn't it?" Yes, it was! Tommy praised singer Robbie Williams, "I thought he did a great job singing No More Tears, which is not an easy song to sing. Or any Ozzy song to sing is very difficult. You can tell a difference when somebody else sings an Ozzy song. But I thought he did a wonderful job."

Below, you can watch that performance.

The Detroit Grind

Even though Tommy doesn't call Detroit home anymore, he's carried the Detroit Grind with him. "More than anywhere I've ever been. It's a real blue-collar, black-and-white scene. And that's how I was raised. You know, my dad is my hero. He taught me more than anybody I've ever worked for. And we talk every day. He's gone through a lot of tough things with his health right now. And just seeing him finally bounce back after having some battles. He's a fighter. Detroiters are fighters. It's in the blood.