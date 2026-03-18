Testament: Win With The Riff’s Midnight Metal
Testament March 24 | Saint Andrews Hall CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Testament brings the “Thrash Of The Titans” with Overkill and Destruction to Saint Andrews Hall on March 24. Tickets…
Testament
March 24 | Saint Andrews Hall
Testament brings the "Thrash Of The Titans" with Overkill and Destruction to Saint Andrews Hall on March 24. Tickets are still available, and this is your chance to win your way in!
Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Testament for free on The Riff's Midnight Metal.
ENTER TO WIN BELOW
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:15pm, March 18 and 11:59pm, March 22 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 23 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Testament on March 24. A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.