Testament: Win With The Riff’s Midnight Metal

Testament

March 24 | Saint Andrews Hall

Testament brings the "Thrash Of The Titans" with Overkill and Destruction to Saint Andrews Hall on March 24. Tickets are still available, and this is your chance to win your way in!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Testament for free on The Riff's Midnight Metal.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

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