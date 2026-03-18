Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Lacuna Coil: Win Tickets Here

Lacuna Coil with Escape The Fate and VOWWS CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Lacuna Coil, along with Escape The Fate and VOWWS, bring the “Sleepless Empire Tour” to the stage at…

Ken Wasilewski
Lacuna Coil St Andrews 2026

Lacuna Coil

with Escape The Fate and VOWWS

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Lacuna Coil, along with Escape The Fate and VOWWS, bring the "Sleepless Empire Tour" to the stage at Saint Andrews Hall on March 28. Tickets are still available for this show, and this is your chance to check it out for FREE!

Below you can enter to win a pair of tickets to see Lacuna Coil rock Saint Andrews on The Riff.

ENTER TO WIN BELOW

Having Trouble Seeing The Entry Form? Please Refresh The Page

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:30pm, March 18 and 11:59pm, March 24 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 25 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Lacuna Coil on March 28.  A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Escape The FateLacuna CoilSt. Andrew's Hall
Ken WasilewskiWriter
Related Stories
Gorillaz
ContestsGorillaz: Win With The RiffDoug Warner
Testament St Andrews 2026
ContestsTestament: Win With The Riff’s Midnight MetalKen Wasilewski
Shoot Your Shot Sweepstakes 🏀🍗
ContestsShoot Your Shot Sweepstakes 🏀🍗Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect