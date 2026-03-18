Lacuna Coil: Win Tickets Here
Lacuna Coil with Escape The Fate and VOWWS CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS Lacuna Coil, along with Escape The Fate and VOWWS, bring the “Sleepless Empire Tour” to the stage at…
Lacuna Coil
with Escape The Fate and VOWWS
Lacuna Coil, along with Escape The Fate and VOWWS, bring the "Sleepless Empire Tour" to the stage at Saint Andrews Hall on March 28. Tickets are still available for this show, and this is your chance to check it out for FREE!
Below you can enter to win a pair of tickets to see Lacuna Coil rock Saint Andrews on The Riff.
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Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:30pm, March 18 and 11:59pm, March 24 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 25 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Lacuna Coil on March 28. A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.