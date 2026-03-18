Buckcherry Adds Second Leg to Roar Like Thunder Tour With Mixed-Reality Performances

Buckcherry added a second leg to their 2026 Roar Like Thunder Tour. Twenty-two new dates will run from June 26 in West Fargo, North Dakota, through July 25 in Pueblo, Colorado.

The second leg brings a July 2 stop at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On July 12, they'll appear at the Rockin' Thunder Festival in Edmonton, Alberta, opening for Creed.

This tour supports the band's 11th studio album, Roar Like Thunder, which was released in June 2025. Recording took place in Nashville at Sienna Studios with producer Marti Frederiksen. He's previously worked with Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Jonny Lang, and Sheryl Crow.

Singer Josh Todd, guitarist Stevie Dacanay, and Frederiksen wrote all 10 tracks. The album comes after 2023's Vol. 10 and 2021's Hellbound.

Josh Todd and Stevie D partnered with Soapbox for mixed-reality performances of two songs. The app brings musicians into fans' living rooms as holograms on Meta Quest devices. Performances of "Crazy B***h" and "Lit Up" now exist on the platform.

"Through immersive mixed reality, Soapbox brings iconic musicians directly into personal spaces for intimate performances that feel present, human, and alive," a press release reads, according to The Music Universe.

The first leg kicks off May 2 at M3 Fest in Columbia, Maryland. It runs through May 31 in Oklahoma City. That run includes stops at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona on May 7 and Sonic Temple in Columbus on May 15.