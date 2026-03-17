Jack White Set to Appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jack White of the White Stripes is confirmed to be the musical guest for the April 4 episode of Saturday Night Live.

At this point, he's a regular on the show. This appearance will mark his fifth time performing there as a solo artist, following his stints in 2012, 2018, 2020 and 2023. White also performed on Saturday Night Live with The White Stripes in 2002.

Actor and Tenacious D vocalist Jack Black will host the episode in his fifth time hosting the show.

The last time Black hosted SNL was in 2025. White's last time serving as musical guest on the show was in 2023, but he also appeared during the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in 2025.

SNL announced the news on its official Instagram page, and followers were quick to comment. "This is going to be incredible," one said. "Would be interesting if Jack White hosted and Jack Black musical guested," another commented.

Jack White is a Saturday Night Live Regular

So, this is technically White's sixth time severing as the music guest of SNL. What makes him an apt fit?

There's a certain kind of artist that just works on Saturday Night Live. White isn't polished to death. He's not over-rehearsed. He's a little unpredictable.

He walks onstage like something might actually happen. When he's performing, there's just that sense that the performance could tilt sideways at any second. That's rare now. SNL, at its best, feeds off that energy. It's still live TV with no safety net and a bandleader who thrives on instinct instead of perfection.