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Pearl Jam Guitarist Releases Graphic Novel and Rock Opera After 20 Years of Work

Mike McCready released a graphic novel and rock opera, Farewell to Seasons, through Z2 Comics. The Pearl Jam guitarist spent 20 years creating this project. It tells a story set…

Laura Adkins
Mike McCready of Pearl Jam performs live for fans during the 2014 Big Day Out Festival at Western Springs on January 17, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Jason Oxenham / Stringer via Getty Images

Mike McCready released a graphic novel and rock opera, Farewell to Seasons, through Z2 Comics. The Pearl Jam guitarist spent 20 years creating this project. It tells a story set in Seattle's music world during the mid-1980s through the mid-1990s.

"It's a story I've been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene," McCready said, according to Rolling Stone. "Farewell to Seasons is a historical fantasy set in that world, and alongside the graphic novel, there will also be a 'lost' rock opera connected to the story, featuring original music written from the perspective of David Williams, one of the main characters."

McCready modeled David Williams after himself. Angela Sunrise and Jonathan Alexander round out the cast. McCready wrote it with Mark Sable, and illustrator Sebastian Piriz drew the pages.

McCready began this project during COVID. He first called director Cameron Crowe for advice. Originally, he wanted to create a stage musical, but Z2 pitched the graphic novel idea instead. 

Six songs make up the rock opera, with McCready singing lead. He took vocal lessons for two or three years before recording. Molly Sides from Thunderpussy provides backup vocals. Duff McKagan and Stefan Lessard play bass, and Mike Musburger plays drums with Chris Friel and Nate Yaccino.

Pre-orders are available on the Z2 Comics website. Physical copies will arrive in stores on Oct. 6. The music comes only with deluxe editions, so streaming services won't carry it at launch.

"Having been in the heart of the NW music scene as a journalist in the 1990s, I've wanted for years to work on a project that would reflect what it was actually like for the musicians and the fans when 'the world came to Seattle,'" said Z2 Editor in Chief Rantz A. Hoseley, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

McCready has played guitar for 35 years. Temple of the Dog and Mad Season are among his bands, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted him with Pearl Jam. 

Mike McCreadyPearl Jam
Laura AdkinsWriter
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