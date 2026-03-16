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Our Lady Peace: Win Tickets Here

OUR LADY PEACEAPRIL 2 | THE FILLMORE DETROIT Click here for tickets Our Lady Peace, along with The Verve Pipe, will be at The Fillmore for a show together on…

Doug Warner
Our Lady Peace

OUR LADY PEACE
APRIL 2 | THE FILLMORE DETROIT

Click here for tickets

Our Lady Peace, along with The Verve Pipe, will be at The Fillmore for a show together on April 2.  Tickets for the show are still available, and this is your LAST CHANCE to win with The Riff.

Be listening for when to call and win instantly on the air, and below is a bonus shot at tickets to check out Our Lady Peace for free with The Riff.

ENTER BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, March 16 and 11:59pm, March 29 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 30, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Our Lady Peace on April 2.  A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Our lady peace
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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