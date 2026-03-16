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Gorillaz: Win With The Riff

GORILLAZOctober 7 | Little Caesars Arena Click here for tickets Gorillaz will return to The Motor City when they take the stage at Little Caesars Arena on October 7.  Tickets…

Doug Warner
Gorillaz

GORILLAZ
October 7 | Little Caesars Arena

Click here for tickets

Gorillaz will return to The Motor City when they take the stage at Little Caesars Arena on October 7.  Tickets are on sale now, and this is your shot to win your way in.

Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air, and below is a bonus chance to win your tickets to see Gorillaz when they take over LCA in October.

ENTER BELOW

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, March 16 and 11:59pm, March 29 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 30, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Gorillaz on October 7.  A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Gorillaz
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
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