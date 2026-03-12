Sebastian Bach Talks Detroit and Fronting Twisted Sister

Sebastian Bach plays District 142 this Sunday, but first, he took a few minutes to talk with me.

Yes, District 142 is in Wyandotte, which took a few minutes to explain to Sebastian. He'd actually spent time here in Metro Detroit in the mid-80s playing with a band called Madam X. That, and the fact that his mother was born across the river in Windsor, means he's somewhat familiar with Detroit Rock City. "Yes, I was in a band in the year 1986 that I lived in Troy, Michigan, and I lived in Utica. And my mom was born in Windsor, so I grew up constantly hearing about Boblo Island. That was like a magical Disney World place between Detroit and Windsor that I always heard about."

Why Sebastian Doesn't Use a Cordless Mic

If you've ever seen him in concert, you know he loves to twirl that mic overhead. I had to ask him if that was the only reason he doesn't use a cordless mic? "Well, you're very astute. You're very, you're paying attention to the details there. But there's also another reason. The sound of a hardwired mic is better than the wireless. The wireless, to me, sounds thinner. And when I got my mic on a cord, it's like when I hook up my stereo Bluetooth, like I can tell. The difference. So I'm, I'm actually, I do love twirling that mother trucker around. But I also like the sound of the hardwire.

I do."

Upcoming Gigs With Twisted Sister

In rock news that was just made last week, word broke that he'll be on singing duties for the upcoming Twisted Sister shows, in place of Dee Snider. To say he's fired up is an understatement. "And I will tell you right now, I'm probably a bigger fan of Twisted Sister than anybody watching this. I love that band. I used to go see them whenever I could."

He went on about bringing the band to life, "I mean, I'm no spring chicken, but I still have a lot of energy when I get on the stage. And I'm going to give you guys fun and energy in the Twisted Sister. I'm the lead singer of Twisted Sister.

How much fun is that to say? I love saying that. So I'm really looking forward to it."

Yes, he's a mega-fan! "I'm looking forward to rocking out with Twisted Sister because I love the music. And you cannot even challenge me on do I love them. I really do love the music. So you can't fake love. And I love Twisted Sister."