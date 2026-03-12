Ross Halfin Photography Exhibition Documents The Black Crowes Career in Melbourne

Behind the Gallery will host a photography exhibition by rock photographer Ross Halfin featuring images of The Black Crowes. The show opens on April 1 in Melbourne, at 14 Langridge Street, Collingwood.

The collection includes photos spanning from when the band broke through during the early 1990s to their recent stage performances. Many images have never been shown before.

Select prints will be co-signed by Chris and Rich Robinson. All works are museum-quality, limited edition archival prints, and are available for purchase at the venue.

"I've been photographing The Black Crowes more or less since they started and after all these years we're still working together," Halfin said on his official website. "This exhibition features some of the highlights of our long and enjoyable collaboration and includes many of Chris & Rich's favourite pictures."

The Black Crowes are Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees and one of the biggest rock bands of their generation.

Stephen Dallimore founded Behind the Gallery. He said the show demonstrates how important music photography can be. "Ross Halfin has documented rock history for decades, and his work with The Black Crowes captures the band at some of their most defining moments," Dallimore said. "This exhibition brings that long collaboration into an audio infused gallery setting, giving audiences the chance to experience these photographs not just as music images, but as cultural artefacts."

The exhibition will also include a selection of Halfin's work with other artists, such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Jimmy Page.