The Evolution of Breaking Benjamin’s Sound

Breaking Benjamin isn't a band like the Rolling Stones or AC/DC, who have both been around for more than 50 years.
Post-grunge rockers Breaking Benjamin haven't been around as long as classic bands, such as the Beatles or Led Zeppelin, but their genre of music is roughly three decades old, so they're getting into that classic territory. Throughout the years, Breaking Benjamin's sound has evolved.

When a group has been around for as long as Breaking Benjamin, it's obvious that their style has to evolve, at least somewhat, to stay fresh. While the post-grunge style has remained pretty consistent over the years, the bands in the genre have changed and explored new sounds and aesthetics for their music.

Breaking Benjamin, Then and Now

The beauty of Breaking Benjamin is that the band's major evolution really happened early in their career, and then, they kind of stuck with the sound that fans grew to know and love. Listening to the band's catalog from their 2002 release Saturate to 2006's Phobia, Breaking Benjamin's sound really evolved, going from a more grungy and raw sound to a polished, radio-friendly post-grunge style that would fit alongside Shinedown and Seether. Then, from 2006 to now, they have stuck to a similar sound.

As the Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy points out, "While their early albums had a heavier, alternative rock sound, the band has gradually incorporated elements of post-grunge, nu-metal, and even symphonic rock into their music. This evolution has allowed the band to explore new sonic territories and appeal to a wider audience."

In 2015, Breaking Benjamin lead vocalist Benjamin Burnley talked about how he didn't want to change the band's sound too much. Speaking with the Music Times, he said that he wasn't "interested in changing the stable sound of the band or my writing process, or anything like that at all," And that he hates it "when bands change their sound that's become beloved to me, so I don't want to do that with my own band."

What's interesting is that Burnley started out in a different band called Breaking Benjamin that he said didn't sound anything like the current band. He tells the Music Times they they played Weezer and Beatles covers and softer music. But, he kept the name when he created his new, much heavier band.

So, Breaking Benjamin is really a band that has that happy medium between not evolving at all and evolving too much. Today, they're still one of the most successful bands in the post-grunge genre, so it's working for them.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
