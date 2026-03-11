HALESTORM Frontwoman Lzzy Hale and Guitarist Joe Hottinger Celebrate 22 Years Together

Contests
Laura Adkins
Joe Hottinger and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm perform during An Evening With Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on March 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp / Stringer via Getty Images

Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of HALESTORM opened up about their 22-year bond during a March 5 appearance at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. The pair shared stories about their connection while playing an acoustic set moderated by Katherine Turman.

"Joe and I are together, and we have been for 22 years," Hale told the crowd before playing "The Silence" from the band's 2018 album, Vicious. "Like Joe was saying earlier in the night, when we met, we had never met anyone like each other."

Hale recalled spending hours discussing their ambitions and mapping out what they wanted to achieve. She confessed that she had concerns about getting involved with someone in the band.

They chose to take the chance anyway. "We made the decision, we're, like, 'If we don't try this, then we could be losing out on something too,'" Hale said. "Because I will tell you over the last 22 years, there is nothing like having all of these firsts and chasing your dream, doing the thing that you love with the person you love."

Hale started the group with her brother, Arejay, in 1998, when they were both still in middle school. Hottinger came aboard in 2003, and bassist Josh Smith signed on a year later.

The band released their sixth studio album, Everest, last August through Atlantic Records. "Love Bites (So Do I)" from their second record snagged the GRAMMY Award in 2012 for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.

HalestormLzzy Hale
Laura AdkinsWriter
