Black Label Society: Win Tickets To This SOLD OUT Show

Black Label Society, along with Zakk Sabbath, will take the stage at The Fillmore for a show on March 28. This show is SOLD OUT, but you can still win your way in with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, March 9 and 11:59pm, March 22 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 23 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Black Label Society at The Fillmore on March 28. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.