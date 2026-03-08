This Day in Rock History: March 8

March 8 was an eventful day for some of your favorite rock artists and bands. It's when Queen and Soundgarden released some of their most iconic albums, and when Bad Company played their first-ever gig. These are just some of the notable events that took place on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most memorable breakthroughs and milestone moments of the day include:

1969: Creedence Clearwater Revival's iconic song "Proud Mary" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It spent three weeks there, while the top spot was occupied by Sly and the Family Stone's "Everyday People."

Cultural Milestones

Some of the moments that defined rock culture and also happened on March 8 include:

1969: The Small Faces officially broke up, after lead singer Steve Marriott left to form the band Humble Pie. The remaining members formed a new band, called The Faces, after recruiting Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most memorable recordings and shows we celebrate today include:

1965: Bob Dylan released "Subterranean Homesick Blues" as a single, via Columbia Records. Part of his Bringing It All Back Home album, the track is one of Dylan's first electric recordings and featured an innovative music video.

1994: Soundgarden released their fourth studio album, Superunknown. Powered by hits like "Spoonman" and "Black Hole Sun," it went 6x Platinum in the US.