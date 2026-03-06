Eddie Vedder Announces First Japan Solo Tour Since 2019

Eddie Vedder will perform his first solo tour in Japan, with four theater shows set for April.

The concerts take place on April 14 at Forest Hall in Nagoya, April 16 at Festival Hall in Osaka, April 17 at Rohm Theater in Kyoto, and April 20 at Garden Theater in Tokyo. The Pearl Jam frontman announced it on his social media channels.

The shows are billed as An Evening with Eddie Vedder. He'll play songs from his solo catalog and pull from his entire career.

Vedder last toured solo in 2019. His later performances have featured his band Earthlings with Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith, and Glen Hansard.

Pearl Jam hasn't performed in Japan since 2003. The band is planning what comes next after drummer Matt Cameron departed last summer.

Vedder made a surprise appearance in Tokyo last March to play Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" with Jack White. That visit marked his most recent trip to the country.

His solo performances have changed since his first tour in 2009. The shows now include segments with other musicians, including the Red Limo String Quartet. The expanded instrumentation has allowed him to play Pearl Jam songs written by other band members, including "Black," "Alive," and "Smile."

The setlists mix songs he wrote for Pearl Jam, covers, and material from the Into the Wild soundtrack. In recent years, true solo appearances have been rare and limited to special events, such as the two acoustic shows at Seattle's Benaroya Hall in 2023, held as benefits for the EB Research Partnership.