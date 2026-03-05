Badflower Vocalist Opens Up About Mental Health on Tour

Badflower frontman Josh Katz will press ahead with shows after discussing his vocal troubles and mental strain. He stopped mid-performance in Salt Lake City on Friday and told fans he was quitting, but then reversed course by Monday.

Katz shared a video on Badflower's Facebook that captured his medical visit. "I had a full-on breakdown onstage at the last show," Josh Katz says in the clip. "I sort of announced to the crowd that I'm done with this tour 'cause I'm so stressed out with this voice thing."

His mind was more of an issue than his throat. "It's messing me up on a mental health level I think a lot more than it is on a physical level," Josh Katz continues. "It's not knowing what's wrong and not knowing exactly what type of performance I'm gonna get. I don't know until that first note onstage, and then I have an hour-and-a-half of a show in front of a thousand people or more to carry. The pressure of that is a bit too much."

Other musicians answered his call. They sent wisdom and encouragement. "SO many singers have reached out with incredible advice and support, others have reached out letting me know they're going through something similar and, like me, have no idea what else to do," the vocalist wrote in the caption. Some face identical problems but lack solutions.

"The important thing for me, right now, is that mentally I feel supported," he adds. That feeling gave him the strength to keep performing and maintain his work as a musician.