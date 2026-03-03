Halestorm Singer Lzzy Hale Works To Clear Path for Next Generation of Female Rockers

Lzzy Hale believes she has a duty to make rock music more accessible for women who follow behind her. The Halestorm lead singer spoke about shifts she wants to witness in the music business during a conversation with 95.9 The Rat.

"My only responsibility is to try to make it a little easier for whoever comes after me," Hale said, according to Rock Celebrities. "And that really — it's the simplest and the hardest thing to just exist as your truest self, be as honest as you possibly can, and keep doing the work."

The vocalist has crossed paths with groundbreaking women from her parents' era. Heart, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett, and Lita Ford paved the way, and she thanked them. They refused to quit when obstacles were far steeper than what today's performers encounter.

"They had it a lot harder than I had it, so they took some of the burden off of me by just existing and by passing the torch and keeping on keeping on," Hale said. "No matter how weird things get or hard things get, don't roll over and die because of it, because that gives a signal to the next generation of female rockers saying, 'Oh, well, Lzzy did it, so therefore I can too.'"

She mentioned that no single generation can claim complete victory, but each can win difficult battles and share what they've learned. Young women now approach rock music with more confidence than when Hale began her career.

The band will headline one stage at this year's Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky. Several other acts fronted by women will also perform.