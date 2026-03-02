The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Win Tickets Here!
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross ChampionshipMarch 28 | Ford FieldClick here for tickets The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returns to Ford Field on March 28. Witness the world’s elite…
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
March 28 | Ford Field
Click here for tickets
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returns to Ford Field on March 28. Witness the world’s elite dirt bike riders as they battle for the coveted title of Supercross Champion!
The Monster Energy SMX World Championship showcases the world’s elite off-road motorcycle racers as they clash in high-flying stadium battles packed with speed, skill, and intensity. Feel the adrenaline of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season as stars like Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Haiden Deegan go full throttle toward the coveted championship title. Get ready for an exciting Monster Energy SMX World Championship series event!
Tickets for the event are available now, and this is your shot to win your way in with The Riff. Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to check out all the Supercross action at Ford Field for free!
ENTER BELOW
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,March 2 and 11:59pm, March 22, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 23, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on March 28. A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.