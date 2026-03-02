The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Win Tickets Here!

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

March 28 | Ford Field

Click here for tickets

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship returns to Ford Field on March 28. Witness the world’s elite dirt bike riders as they battle for the coveted title of Supercross Champion!

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship showcases the world’s elite off-road motorcycle racers as they clash in high-flying stadium battles packed with speed, skill, and intensity. Feel the adrenaline of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season as stars like Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Haiden Deegan go full throttle toward the coveted championship title. Get ready for an exciting Monster Energy SMX World Championship series event!

Tickets for the event are available now, and this is your shot to win your way in with The Riff. Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to check out all the Supercross action at Ford Field for free!

ENTER BELOW