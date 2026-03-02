Iron Maiden Celebrates Rock Hall Nomination

Iron Maiden secured a nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Feb. 25. This marks the band's third appearance on the ballot since they became eligible back in 2004. The British metal group stands as the sole metal act in a field of 17 nominees announced for the 2026 class.

The Hall revealed this year's "Performer" nominees on Wednesday. Joining them on the ballot are The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, INXS, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, P!nk, and Sade.

Ten nominees received their first-time ballot entries. Jeff Buckley, Phil Collins, Melissa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!nk, Shakira, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan all made their debut appearances. Artists are only eligible 25 years after they release their first commercial recording. Over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals will cast votes on this year's nominees.

The Hall honors both current and former members. Bruce Dickinson, Steve Harris, Adrian Smith, Dave Murray, and Janick Gers would receive recognition alongside former guitarist Dennis Stratton, ex-vocalist Paul Di'Anno, and past drummers Nicko McBrain and Clive Burr.

Previous nominations in 2021 and 2023 did not result in induction. Several foundational hard rock and metal acts remain outside the Hall, including Motörhead. By comparison, Guns N' Roses were inducted in their first year of eligibility.