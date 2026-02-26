Sebastian Bach: Win Tickets Here

Sebastian Bach is going to rock downriver when he takes the stage at District 142 on March 15. Tickets for the show are still available AND we also have your ticket to rock for FREE!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 2:40pm, February 26 and 11:59pm, March 11, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 12 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of tickets to Sebastian Bach at District 142 on March 15. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.