Puddle of Mudd Releases ‘Rain’ Single Through LoudHit Records and Virgin Music Group

Puddle of Mudd unveiled a music video for "Rain" on Feb. 24 via LoudHit Records and Virgin Music Group. The track signals fresh creative ground for a band that's sold more than 7 million albums worldwide.

"This song is about standing in the storm instead of running from it," said Wes Scantlin, as per The PRP. "It's honest, it's exposed and it's real. 'Rain' feels like where I'm at now."

Eric T. Johnson and Aben Eubanks handled production. Johnson built NI Music Group from the ground up and launched LoudHit Records. Eubanks grabbed a GRAMMY while playing guitar and writing songs with Kelly Clarkson.

The quartet became one of the biggest rock acts of the early 2000s, selling 4 million albums in the U.S. Come Clean arrived in 2001. It spawned "Blurry," which cracked the Billboard Hot 100's Top 5. Tracks like "She Hates Me," "Control," and "Drift & Die" became radio fixtures, helping define the post-grunge sound.

"This isn't a comeback built on nostalgia," said Johnson in a press release picked up by the Des Moines Register. "It's about letting Wes be emotionally present again. 'Rain' carries the same soul and emotional weight that made 'Blurry' timeless — without trying to recreate it."

"Monsters" got its own video in November. That track surfaced in October with zero advance warning, released via Virgin Records.

Scantlin started the band in 1991 in Kansas City. He's the sole founding member still standing.

Kiss The Machine hit stores in May 2025 through Pavement Entertainment. Virgin Music Group now oversees distribution and promotion.

The touring roster today features Scantlin, bassist Michael Anthony Grajewski, lead guitarist Miles Schon, and drummer Jon Smith. Schon's dad is Journey guitarist Neal Schon.