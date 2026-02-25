Contests
Comedian T.J. Miller On Joining The Deadpool Cast Again “It (That Ship) Has Not Sailed”

The last time T.J. was in Detroit, he swung by the station. His schedule is tighter this week, but he wanted everyone to know that he’s coming back to Mark…

Meltdown

The last time T.J. was in Detroit, he swung by the station. His schedule is tighter this week, but he wanted everyone to know that he's coming back to Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle again this weekend for his Crowd Sorcerer Tour.

The Possibility of Rejoining The Deadpool Cast

We discussed many topics in our conversation, which you can watch above. The Gold Medal hockey games, his latest special, The Philosephy Circus, and Deadpool. I didn't have that topic on my radar, but T.J. mentioned he'd recently talked with Ryan Renoylds, so I had to ask him if he was back in or had that ship sailed? "It has not sailed. And that's all I'm going to say about that. Okay. Marvel gets so weird about this stuff. They're just like, don't talk about it, don't talk about it."

He went on, mentioning that the next Deadpool will be very different. "And I will also say that his idea for the next Deadpool film is, like, really good. You know, it's just, it is really smart. He told me the idea. I kind of got hair on the back of my neck standing up because I was just like, I didn't think you could do something that's even more different than Deadpool and Wolverine. And I think he has, I think, you know, it's in the chamber, and I don't know when that's necessarily going to happen because he's got a couple other projects going, but I've really come to, I mean, I always liked him and thought, I've always thought he's the funniest." Yes, he reaped praise on the comic actor, "Ryan is really a powerhouse in terms of the comedy and, you know, and specifically Deadpool. So I, and he's, he's come to be a real friend and he's kind of had our back, and I've tried to have his cause it's, I mean, the internet is just such an evil, cruel place. You know, it's just, it doesn't make, it's so, so despicable. But I think, you know, it's, so I, I really come to say, you know, literally he and I just talked about this, but I've come to say kind of, you know, it would be a lot of fun to just joke around with him again. Just because I think he's so, so funny." I, for one, am here for it!

TJWill Spurrier

Comedian/Actor T.J. Miller was great to speak with. Really funny!

The Philosophy Circus Special

As far as his latest special, you can watch it below. He even brought along his dummy! "A ventriloquist dummy who has a ventriloquist dummy who has a ventriloquist dummy. Kind of ventriloquism inception was sort of what that was all about." He even juggles cigar boxes. "I like the cigar box juggling because no one's seen that. You know, the trombone, I make somebody in the audience play it. And the ventriloquism really hasn't, you know, been done like that before."

See T.J. in Royal Oak this weekend!

Unsupported embed URL:
https://www.comedycastle.com/
T.J. Miller
MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
