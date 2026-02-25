Comedian T.J. Miller On Joining The Deadpool Cast Again “It (That Ship) Has Not Sailed”

We discussed many topics in our conversation, which you can watch above. The Gold Medal hockey games, his latest special, The Philosephy Circus, and Deadpool. I didn't have that topic on my radar, but T.J. mentioned he'd recently talked with Ryan Renoylds, so I had to ask him if he was back in or had that ship sailed? "It has not sailed. And that's all I'm going to say about that. Okay. Marvel gets so weird about this stuff. They're just like, don't talk about it, don't talk about it."

He went on, mentioning that the next Deadpool will be very different. "And I will also say that his idea for the next Deadpool film is, like, really good. You know, it's just, it is really smart. He told me the idea. I kind of got hair on the back of my neck standing up because I was just like, I didn't think you could do something that's even more different than Deadpool and Wolverine. And I think he has, I think, you know, it's in the chamber, and I don't know when that's necessarily going to happen because he's got a couple other projects going, but I've really come to, I mean, I always liked him and thought, I've always thought he's the funniest." Yes, he reaped praise on the comic actor, "Ryan is really a powerhouse in terms of the comedy and, you know, and specifically Deadpool. So I, and he's, he's come to be a real friend and he's kind of had our back, and I've tried to have his cause it's, I mean, the internet is just such an evil, cruel place. You know, it's just, it doesn't make, it's so, so despicable. But I think, you know, it's, so I, I really come to say, you know, literally he and I just talked about this, but I've come to say kind of, you know, it would be a lot of fun to just joke around with him again. Just because I think he's so, so funny." I, for one, am here for it!