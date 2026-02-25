Beartooth Drops New Track ‘Free’ Live at Tour Opener, Single Arrives February 27

Beartooth will release "Free" this Friday, Feb. 27. Fans heard it first Sunday night when the band played it at Salt Lake City's Delta Center during the opening show for their North American tour with Bad Omens.

Video clips shot by fans spread across the internet after the February 22 concert. This marks their first new music since working with Tom Morello in 2025.

Caleb Shomo started Beartooth over a decade ago. He sings and plays multiple instruments. Their first record, Disgusting, dropped in 2014 and got strong reactions from rock fans. Playing the Vans Warped Tour put them in front of thousands who became devoted followers.

Four more records followed: Aggressive in 2016, then Disease two years later. Below came in 2021, and The Surface arrived in 2023. Shomo kept pushing himself further with each one.

The Surface hit No. 1 on three charts: Billboard Hard Rock Albums, Luminate Alternative Albums, and Luminate Record Label Independent Current Albums. It also grabbed No. 5 on Billboard's Top Album Sales. "I Was Alive" topped both Billboard Mainstream Airplay and the U.S. Mediabase Active Rock radio chart.

Six months earlier, "Might Love Myself" became their first-ever No. 1 at that radio format.

Red Bull Records put out The Surface (Deluxe Edition) in September 2024. Fans got "ATTN.", a brand new song, plus reworked mixes and live recordings from Sacramento's Hard Rock venue.

Shomo told Kerrang! in a 2023 cover story that The Surface closed out their first era. He described those five albums as a "run-on sentence": Disgusting. Aggressive. Disease. Below. The Surface.

"I'm incredibly excited for chapter two of Beartooth, which is 30 to 40," Shomo said, according to Kerrang!. "I think that's gonna be really f****g exciting."