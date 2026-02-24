Foo Fighters: Win Tickets Here!!

The Foo Fighters have announced that their new album, Your Favorite Toy, will be released on April 24. And they will be here in The Motor City for a show at Ford Field, with Queens Of The Stone Age, on August 6. Tickets for the show are still available …AND to celebrate the new album coming, The Riff is going to hook you to go to the show for free!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, February 24 and 11:59pm, March 15 by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on March 16, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Foo Fighters on August 6. A maximum of Nine (9) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.