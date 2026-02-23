U2 Honored With Sphere Recreation, Release Surprise ‘Days of Ash’ EP

Tribute act U2two will visit the Las Vegas Sphere show at the Dome of the Museon-Omniversum in The Hague. After 17 sold-out performances at the end of 2025, they added nine more. The production mimics the setlist from the Irish band's residency at the Las Vegas venue and features a live gospel choir.

The Dome of the Museon-Omniversum seats 300 people. Art students worked with designers to rebuild the visuals from the original production. "The number of U2 hits simply cannot be captured in one show," said U2two lead singer Sam Kramer, according to IQ Magazine. "Due to the success of the previous show, we made a second part."

Alexandra Van Der Zee, Dome program director, said that families have responded well. "What I really love about the show is that the parents might be big U2 fans, but by the end of the night, their kids love the music too. It's the experience, the show, the music, the visuals — all mixed together. You come as a family, and you have a great evening!"

The original residency ran from September 2023 to March 2024 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. That 40-show run sold more than 700,000 tickets.